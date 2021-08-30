RadNet provides Maddy the Mammograph Coach to community

By
Health
-
0
26
Photo courtesy RadNet, Inc.: (L-R) Norman Hames – President and Chief Operating Officer of Western Operations for RadNet, Inc., Madalyn Horton “Maddy” – Director of Clinical Operations, Laura Foster – Senior VP, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, Terri Herrick – Senior Vice President Contracting and Network Strategy, Joseph Colantuono-Project Manager, Dr. Jason Sinner – Medical Director, California and Arizona, Jeff Williams-Senior Vice President Strategic Development, Leslie Chambers – Senior Vice Sales and Marketing, Kristen Thoren – Vice President of Operations Southern California.
Local Advertisement

Because of COVID, many women did not have their mammograms last ​year and thousands of cases of breast cancer went undetected. Many women are still hesitant to visit their physician’s offices. RadNet is providing an extension of its services to outlying areas for speed and efficiency with their state-of-the-art Mammography Coach named “MADDY.” Maddy is equipped with the Hologic 3D High Definition Quorum Mammography unit just like what is already offered at RadNet imaging centers

RadNet utilizes the most advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) making early detection and diagnosis of Breast Cancer of the utmost priority. MADDY, this mobile coach, will accommodate imaging center overflow as well as be available for community events, health fairs, and special Programs.  Visit our website for more information and where to find Maddy https://www.breastlink.com/maddy/

Local Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR