RadNet provides Maddy the Mammograph Coach to community

Because of COVID, many women did not have their mammograms last ​year and thousands of cases of breast cancer went undetected. Many women are still hesitant to visit their physician’s offices. RadNet is providing an extension of its services to outlying areas for speed and efficiency with their state-of-the-art Mammography Coach named “MADDY.” Maddy is equipped with the Hologic 3D High Definition Quorum Mammography unit just like what is already offered at RadNet imaging centers

RadNet utilizes the most advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) making early detection and diagnosis of Breast Cancer of the utmost priority. MADDY, this mobile coach, will accommodate imaging center overflow as well as be available for community events, health fairs, and special Programs. Visit our website for more information and where to find Maddy https://www.breastlink.com/maddy/