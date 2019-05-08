Reaching for the Stars with the Making Hope Happen Foundation

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District and The Making Hope Happen Foundation celebrated another year of community success and growth. On May 2, the foundation hosted its 5th annual gala at Arrowhead Springs Resort.

The gala hosted approximately 300 guests who collectively rejoiced in the foundation’s achievement with the 2018-2019 school year. Originally launching its scholarship program in 2016, the foundation has worked to provide $3,000 and support from a mentor to help graduates in their pursuit of a college degree or technical skills certification. On April 15, the foundation handed off 100 scholarships to students from all ten SBCUSD high schools—making it the most scholarships awarded thus far.

The gala’s theme centered around reaching for the stars as the foundation aimed to showcase the talent of the district’s students. SBCUSD’s Visual and Performing Arts Program was present as pieces of student artwork were auctioned off during the night.

Additional entertainment was provided by Teen Music Workshop, Richardson Prep HI Music, and a brass ensemble from San Gorgonio High School.

“The gala is significant to our city because it honors our great past,” said Making Hope Happen Foundation Board Member, Niki Dettman. “It highlights our emerging talent and encourages our future excellence.”

President of the foundation, Dr. Samuel Gibbs gave the opening remarks and thanked gala sponsors including San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Loma Linda University Health—two Diamond Sponsors of the event. SBCUSD Superintendent, Dr. Dale Marsden, gave the keynote address as he spoke on the early efforts of UpLIFT San Bernardino, the renaming of the foundation’s Dr. Karnig Infant Toddler Success Program, endowments from the Jack H. Brown Family Foundation and the Robert L. Harbison Trust and much more of the foundation’s success and gratitude.