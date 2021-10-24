Read for the Record at your San Bernardino County Library

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino County Library invites you to join us in support of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record! On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, there will be a special reading at all branch libraries of Kat Zhang’s Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon, as we attempt to help Jumpstart’s Read for the Record® once again set the world record for the most people reading the same book on the same day!

Jumpstart’s Read for the Record initiative works to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood preparation for kindergarten. The Read for the Record event helps to shed light on the need for reading to and with young children and how important such activities are to a child’s educational success.

The San Bernardino County Library sees this event as a kindred spirit to the Countywide Vision’s literacy program, Vision2Read, which works to focus attention on the importance of early childhood reading as an integral factor to future success and to support every child from cradle to career.

Each of the 32 San Bernardino County branch libraries will be conducting a reading of Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon on Oct. 28 paired with a couple of fun crafts. If you cannot stay for the craft, then pick up a craft kit and follow along on Facebook. Please check with your local branch for their event’s specific time.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serves a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County Library System strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all the people who call San Bernardino County home.

For more information on the San Bernardino County Library System, please visit sbclib.org or call (909) 387-2220