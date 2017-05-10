Reading by Design Summer Reading Game At the San Bernardino Public Library

The San Bernardino Public Library will hold their annual summer reading program from May 22 through July 22, 2017.

This year’s summer reading theme is READING BY DESIGN. Children, teens, and adults are all able to participate to win prizes. Children and Teens will earn prizes by keeping track of minutes read, activities completed, and library events that are attended. Adults will be entered into drawings each time they visit the library and check out books and will also receive extra entries for attending library programs.

Each of the city libraries will host performances to celebrate the beginning of the reading programs: Kinderwise will perform on Monday, May 22 at 6:00 PM at the Rowe Branch Library, 108 E. Marshall Blvd.

The Abraca Wacko Show! will perform on Saturday, June 3rd at the Inghram Branch Library, 1404 W. Highland

Buster Balloon will perform on Saturday, June 3 at 3:00 PM in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library at 555 W. 6th Street

The Abraca Wacko Show! will appear on Monday, June 5th at 6:00 PM at the Villasenor Branch Library, 525 N. Mt. Vernon Ave.

Sponsors for the Summer Reading Game are: The Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library; Annie’s Pretzels; Baker’s Drive-Thru; Del Taco; Farmer Boys; Fiesta Village; Hometown Buffet; Jose’s Mexican Food; Rainforest Café; Raymond Alf Natural History Museum; Round Table Pizza; San Bernardino Symphony; and Wienerschnitzel.

Additional sponsors to be announced. Several other programs and events are planned throughout the summer. Please check with your local library or the library website for more information. www.sbpl.org