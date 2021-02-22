Rec on the Road at Home engages Colton youth

Local Advertisement

From (around) 2018, Colton’s Community Services Department has brought recreation activities to neighborhoods and parks around the city for its youth.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the department found a way to reach out to its target audience with its weekly activity bag distribution.

“On Mondays we distribute activity bags with puzzles, crafts, activity sheets, and games to kids ages six to 12 years old at the Gonzales Community Center, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Erica Cereceres, community services recreation specialist.

Many of the activity bags are themed, for instance on February 22, the theme is wildlife…to coincide with National Wildlife Day.



“This coming week children will receive craft items to make a giraffe puppet and on February 24 is “dance day” where we provide ideas and recommendations on how to get active, which involve dancing. A majority of our activity bags incorporate crafts and activities pertaining to holidays and national celebrations,” continued Cereceres.

As a recreation specialist, she said it’s important for children to remain active, engaged and enjoy their childhood, especially during this pandemic.

Although the program has had to pivot a lot recently, the future looks bright as the department is preparing to initiate and coordinate Rec on the Road’s forthcoming Pod Program.

“Later this year we’ll roll out our Pod Program, which will reinstate our program visiting neighborhoods across Colton to coordinate outdoor activities for our city’s youth. CDC guidelines will be followed though social distancing, masks, and small group activities….we’ll announce the registration process on our website and social media pages in the near future,” concluded Cereceres.

To keep up with Colton’s Community Services Department, visit facebook.com/ColtonCSD.