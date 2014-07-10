Red Carnation opens “State of the Art” facility aimed at assisting Seniors with Dementia, Alzheimer’s

The Red Carnation’s Homes Senior Assisted Living held their Grand Opening for their new state of the art facility on Tuesday July 1.

Administrator Lillie Newman said that the facility is the first of its kind that is established to deal specifically with senior residents dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia.

In contrast to traditional senior homes where the ratio for resident care is 1 assistant per 40 or 50 residents, the new facility will focus on one-on-one sessions with residents to better assist them in retaining their memory.

“Our organization specializes in creating lasting memories,” said Newman. “We believe that this can only be done in a small setting.”

According to a press release, residents on arrival will be treated with a gift basket that includes vouchers for the facility’s Sunflower Salon that specializes in manicures, pedicures, hair styling, hand and foot massages, and shaving. Senior residents will also have access to the Rose Resident Store and a greenhouse where devotees can plant their own vegetables or flowers.

Newman explained the philosophy she teaches her staff. It involves patience, understanding, love, dignity, and respect. She said the sole focus of her training is based on learning how to efficiently care for senior residents.

“We want to do great things to cure our patient, client, residents, whatever you prefer to call them,” said Newman. “Our philosophy is based around treating them like Kings and Queens. Whether it is reading to them or taking them out on scenic drives, we are trained to do so much more.”

Despite having their grand opening, the Red Carnation’s Senior Assisted Living located at 6997 Perris Hill Drive in San Bernardino is in the process of garnering residents. As part of the assessment in determining residents for the facility, Newman explained they challenge the children of the residents by encouraging them to take an active interest in their parent’s recovery.

“Memories can only be created and retained if the children of our residents are involved,” she said. “It is a long process and we have to make sure we do our best to involve their loved ones.”

As the old saying goes, “Patience is the Key”. For Newman, carrying that trait as a volunteer can hold a lot of weight.

“This is where you will make your greatest impact,” she said. “I would do it for free if I have to. That’s how much love, dedication, and patience I have doing this.”

For more information, call or e-mail Lillie Newman at (909) 677-4610/ lillie@redcarnationshome.com