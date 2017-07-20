The Red Vine Review: Despcable Me 3

Have you seen the new Despicable Me 3 movie yet?

If you haven’t , don’t worry, it’s definitely a rental. In this latest film, we discover a new villain, a former child star, Balthazar Bratt, who is looking to destroy Hollywood. We also discover Gru has a long lost twin brother, Dru, who wants Gru to re-join villainy with him. Does he? I won’t say, no spoiler alerts here!

As always, the film was filled with Gru’s tiny yellow silly sidekicks, the Minions. The best and most entertaining part of the movie was the Minions’ antics landing them in prison, which wasn’t even part of the main story! A fun fact about the movie- Gru’s mother is voiced by Julie Andrews! But, she is only in one scene.

For those who choose to see it on the big screen, like I said, I won’t spill on spoilers, but I will say the movie just felt long. Other than the Minions, it was a little boring and the jokes have gotten a little old.

To cut to the chase, the movie is alright, but not as good as the first two. For the most part, the audience/moviegoers were silent and not very energetic. You could hear the popcorn crunch!

When I asked about the movie while exiting the theater, people said they preferred the first two or that this film was just “okay.”

Little kids might get some laughs, but overall, don’t rush to see it in theaters.

On a scale of 1 to 5 Red Vines, I give it a 2 ½ vines.