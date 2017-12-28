Redlands announces retirement of Police Chief Mark Garcia, appoints Chris Catren interim chief

It is with a combination of joy and sorrow that the City of Redlands announces the retirement of Police Chief Mark Garcia, effective January 31, 2018. Mark has been an outstanding addition to the Redlands Police Department for more than 6 years. To celebrate his well-earned retirement, the City will host a retirement celebration. The time, date and location of the celebration will have determined at a later date. Please join us in thanking Chief Garcia for his service and wishing him the best in his future.

Mark started with the City of Redlands on June 16, 2011. He developed a youth leadership program designed to build trust between the Police Department and the community. Mark started the Police Foundation, and assisted local religious leaders unite in the community to enhance relationships with underserved communities. In addition, Chief Garcia created-character based leadership training for all employees, and was an advocate for “Character Matters.”

Chief Garcia was also instrumental in the charitable program called “Shop with a Cop,” providing gift certificates to disadvantaged youth in Redlands and pairing them with police officers and other community leaders to help them shop for holiday gifts for themselves and their families at Christmas time.

Chief Garcia also earned several personal and departmental awards.

– Officer of the Year from Northside Impact Committee

– IACP gold medal award for research (departmental)

– RISE award from Axon

Chief Garcia also served on the Public Safety, Image and Ethics Committee for International Association of Chiefs of Police Region 15, and he was a representative for the California Police Chiefs Association

Appointment of Interim Police Chief Chris Catren

Effective December 20, 2017, Chris Catren was appointed the Interim Police Chief for the City of Redlands. Chris began his career in law enforcement in 1994 as a Crime Analyst for the Redlands Police Department before becoming a Police Officer in 1996. He was promoted to Detective in 2000 and to Sergeant in 2005. He worked as a patrol team supervisor and the Investigative Services Bureau supervisor.

Chris was promoted to Lieutenant in 2007 and to Commander in 2013. During his tenure, he has worked in or managed every unit in the Department. Chris earned his BA degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino in 1995. He also earned his Master of Public Administration degree from the same institution in 2000 and graduated from the California POST Command College in 2012. He is a member of the California Police Chief’s Association and represents them on the Statewide Data Sharing Task Force and as a member of the Technology Committee. The interim title will be removed February 1, 2018 when Chris will become the full-time Police Chief for the City of Redlands

Appointment of Interim Assistant Police Chief Travis Martinez

Effective December 20, 2017 Travis Martinez was appointed the Interim Assistant Police Chief for the City of Redlands. He will be permanently promoted to Assistant Police Chief effective February 1, 2018.

Travis began his career in law enforcement with the Redlands Police Department as a volunteer intern in 1993 and was hired as a Police Officer in 1994. He was promoted to Detective in 2000 and to Sergeant in 2005 where he worked as a patrol team supervisor and the community policing bureau supervisor. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2009 and to Commander in 2017. During his tenure, he has worked in or managed every unit in the Department. He has been very instrumental in enhancing the Department’s community policing programs. Travis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Redlands in 1994. He also earned his Master of Arts degree in Public Administration from California State University, San Bernardino in 1999 and graduated from the California POST Command College in 2013. He currently serves an Executive Fellow for the Police Foundation and is recognized nationally as being an expert in utilizing GPS technology to address crime trends He has taught classes in more than 12 states and has spoken at several international, national, and state conferences on the topic.