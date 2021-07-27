Redlands Bowl opens 98th season with in-person performances

Local Advertisement

For 98 seasons, the Redlands Bowl has provided free entertainment to the community. Last year due to the pandemic, they had to provide virtual performances. Without restrictions this year, the Redlands Bowl kicked off its 98th season on June 25, in person.

With the pandemic causing people to social distance and avoid gathering in large groups, the Redlands Bowl had to quickly pivot; in order to continue to provide performances, they offered them virtually.

“We had to quickly adjust last season, so we made our shows virtual. Not being able to gather in person was tough. To bring the feeling of being together to our virtual performances, we had viewers snap pictures with one and other and send it in,” said Beverly Noerr, Executive Director of the Bowl. “This made us feel as close as we could to our viewers. It was heartwarming to see people taking part in our virtual events.”

Opening night this year was June 25. Not being in person last year, made this year’s opening night all that much more special.

“It’s amazing to be able to come back in person,” expressed Noerr. “Obviously every show is amazing, however this year’s opening night had so much more meaning. It really did make me emotional seeing people turn out for the event; it made our work more than worth it.”

According to Noerr, the Redlands Bowl strives to provide great performances for all.

Anchored in Classical Symphony, the Redlands Bowl acts are based on criteria, appealing to all audiences.

“We believe that there is music for everybody. We have plenty of different offerings, for any music taste,” explained Noerr. “We strive to provide the best performances for our community. We offer a variety of performances, so viewers can come and experience all types of amazing music,” said Noerr.

The Redlands Bowl is the longest-running music festival where no admission is required in the United States.

“We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, not stopping because of the pandemic and now being able to gather again is amazing and we’re all grateful,” expressed Noerr.

For more information on the Redlands Bowl visit its website at RedlandsBowl.org.