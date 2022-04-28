Redlands Camera Club to photograph three Redlands landmarks

Local Advertisement

Photographers from Redlands Camera Club will meet to practice their skills capturing the character of the Lincoln Shrine, A.K. Smiley Library, and the Redlands Bowl beginning at 7pm Monday, May 2. Experienced photographers will be on hand to assist as needed. Those who stay later after sunset will be able to practice longer exposures and experience the differing drama as light fades. Remember your tripod!

These three adjacent landmarks display the character of Redlands. The library, built in 1898 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, is the gift of early Redlands benefactor, Albert K. Smiley. While it continues to emphasize the importance of education to pioneers and contemporary Redlands residents, its blend of architectural styles makes it a photographer’s delight.

Highlighting the importance of making performing arts available to all, the Redlands Bowl amphitheater was dedicated in 1931 and today continues to host one of the largest free outdoor summer concert series in the US. Side arcades lead to a grand central procellis making this Redlands landmark an image of choice for postcards and Redlands memorabilia.

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine, gifted to Redlands in 1932, strives to enlighten generations of Americans to the impact of President Abraham Lincoln and the American Civil War. The original octagonal building has been expanded with wings extending from each side. The exterior facade contains writings from some of the president’s most memorable speeches. A working replica cannon was dedicated in August 2021.

Open to the public, Redlands Camera Club offers programs, workshops, outings and competitions to hone photography skills. Novices and professionals alike meet the first and third Mondays every month. For more information, contact RedlandsCamClubInfo@gmail.com or visit redlandscameraclub.org.