Redlands Community Hospital earns “A”Grade for patient safety in Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Report

November 12, 2019 – Redlands Community Hospital has earned an “A” grade in patient safety by the Leapfrog Group for the fall 2019 report. The group rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections. The fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade is compiled by The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit patient safety watchdog, assessed patient safety among more than 2,600 hospitals in the United States.

“Patient safety is a prime mission at Redlands Community Hospital,” said James Holmes, president and CEO of Redlands Community Hospital. “We owe this excellent safety grade to our clinical team and staff’s commitment to deliver exceptional quality patient care to our community.”

The safety scores consider factors such as how often a hospital gives patients recommended treatment for a given medical condition or procedure; assesses the environment in which patients receive care, such as whether a hospital uses a computerized physician order entry system to prevent medication errors; and what happens to a patient while receiving care, such as whether care teams left foreign objects in patients while undergoing surgery.

“The findings of the Institute of Medicine’s report, published two decades ago, laid the foundation of what The Leapfrog Group stands for today,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We commend Redlands Community Hospital and others who have joined us in the drive for transparency, including the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, which commits to public reporting of safety data, employers and payors, who put appropriate pressure on facilities to make performance data available, and hospitals that publicly report on their safety and quality.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” score representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,600 hospitals graded with the breakdown as follows: 33% earned an “A,” 25% earned a “B,” 34% earned a “C,” 8% a “D” and just under 1% an “F.”

To see Redlands Community Hospital’s full score, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients and loved ones visiting the hospital, visit: www.hospitalsafetyscore.org. Consumers can also download the free Hospital Safety Score mobile app.