Redlands Community Hospital honored memory of “Babies in Stockings” volunteer and local sewing shop

Redlands Community Hospital’s linen committee started a holiday tradition in the 1930s of sending every baby born in December home in a beautiful holiday stocking. As time passed, the committee disbanded and tradition put on a hiatus, but in 2004, through the selfless efforts of Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer Sylvia Terifay, the tradition was rekindled and continues to this day.

Upon hearing of the lost tradition, Terifay revived the program with help of the Redlands Sewing Center and community volunteers. A true selfless volunteer, Terifay would spend her time and money to produce the stockings.

Terifay passed in 2016, and in her memory, officials at Redlands Community Hospital presented her family with a framed stocking. In an everlasting tribute to Terifay, a framed stocking was also on permanent display in the hospital’s labor and delivery department so that her spirit will live on for generations to come. The Redlands Sewing Center also received a framed stocking to recognize their longtime dedication of sewing the holiday stockings for the hospital.

“Our holiday stocking tradition is a favorite among our patients, their family and our staff,” said James Holmes, CEO of Redlands Community Hospital. “We are grateful to selfless volunteers like Sylvia who helped keep the tradition alive. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue through this beautiful keepsake.”

Off and on for more than 50 years, dedicated volunteers from the Redlands Sewing Center handcraft more than 250 stockings a year to delight the hospital’s patients and their families.