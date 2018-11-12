Redlands Community Hospital named 100 best for orthopedic surgery and prostate surgery

Local Advertisement

Redlands Community Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery™ according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“Providing exceptional patient care and safety is a top priority at Redlands Community Hospital, and this recognition a testament to the dedication that our physicians, nurses and staff to bring to the job on a daily basis,” said Jim Holmes, Redlands Community Hospital President and CEO. “We are proud and thank our clinicians and staff for delivering quality care to our community.”

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at almost 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, as well as tracking outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states and the District of Columbia.* Redlands Community Hospital has received the Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ for 8 years in a row (2012-2019) and the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award™ for a third consecutive year (2017-2019).

The achievement is part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2019 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance differs dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation has on health outcomes. Additionally, from 2015 through 2017, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award have, on average, a 40.3 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.* Similarly, from 2015 through 2017, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgery Award have, on average, a 56.4 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

“Hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and Prostate Surgery have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Consumers should consider hospital quality when navigating their care journeys, and these recognitions distinguish Redlands Community Hospital in the marketplace.”

Redlands Community Hospital was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

Five-Star Distinction in Total Knee Replacement for 12 years in a row (2008-2019)

Five Star Distinction in Hip Fracture Treatment for 8 Years in a row (2012-2019)

Five Star Distinction in Transuretheral Prostate Resection Surgery for 3 years in a row (2017-2019)

To view Redlands Community Hospital’s Quality Outcomes Report, please visit www.rchoutcomes.com.