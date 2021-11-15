Redlands Community Hospital nationally recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Local Advertisement

Redlands Community Hospital (RCH) received an “A”Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Redlands Community Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“Patient safety is at the center of everything we do at Redlands Community Hospital,” said Redlands Community Hospital President and CEO James Holmes. “We are proud to earn an ‘A’ grade in safety and thank our dedicated clinical team and staff’s commitment to deliver exceptional quality patient care to our community.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Redlands Community Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Redlands Community’s Hospital full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.