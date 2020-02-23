Redlands diver finishes 1st, 2nd and 5th at regional meet

Local Advertisement

Nathan Derry of Redlands placed first, second and fifth in the Boys 14-18 Novice Platform, 1 Meter and 3 Meter Diving competitions at the 2020 Raincross Invitational Diving Meet held over the weekend of Feb. 15 at Riverside Community College in Riverside, CA.

The Raincross Invitational is sponsored by Riverside Elite Diving at their home pool at RCC and was attended by Diving Teams and independent divers from Southern California, Arizona and as far away as Guadalajara, Mexico this year. 237 divers participated this year.

Nathan has been diving for nine months. In addition to diving, he also serves as Freshman Class ASB Treasurer, carries a GPA of 4.0, and is on the Swim Team at Redlands East Valley High School.

Nathan is a member of the Riverside Elite Diving Team, the Inland Empire’s only club diving program based out of the Riverside Aquatics Complex located at Riverside City College. The team of 26 boys and girls trains every weekday and is led by former professional diver and interim University of Redlands Diving Coach Jimmy Adams.

Local Advertisement

Riverside Elite Diving will also be hosting the USA Diving Region 12 Championships beginning April 22, 2020 at the Riverside Aquatics Center at RCC. It is expected that over 400 divers from throughout the Western United States will participate.