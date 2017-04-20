Redlands fifth-graders take on fit challenge

Kimberly Elementary fifth graders are the fittest in town!

The energetic youngsters claimed the YMCA of the East Valley’s “Y Cup” last week during the group’s annual field day, “Are You Fitter Than a 5th Grader?”

The annual athletic competition pits fifth graders from throughout the Redlands school district to compete in a handful of sport challenges including broad jumps, sit ups, softball toss, beach ball and relay race. This year, more than 1,200 students took on the fit challenge, and for the competition-driven like Julia Tolstova, 11 and Tristan Winchester, 11, both students at McKinley Elementary, the events were a breeze.

The two took the lead and crunched out sit ups in a heartbeat. “This is my thing,” said Tristan, who totaled 50 sit ups in about a minute.

Julia followed behind with 41.

“I’m satisfied,” she said. “It’s my best so far. Besides, it’s not bad for having volleyball practice yesterday. I feel good, I love being active.”

And having the drive to live a healthy lifestyle is “exactly what field day is all about,” said Darwin Barnett, CEO of the YMCA of the East Valley.

“Fitness can be found in any activity and we want to encourage students in thinking out ofthe box and finding fun ways to stay active and work together,” he said. “These are things that they can do at home with friends and their family.”

Joining Kimberly and McKinley students this year were fifth graders from Mentone, Lugonia, Judson & Brown, Mission, Crafton, Cram, Smiley and Franklin elementary schools.

Taking home titles for the 2017 Are You Fitter Than A 5th Grader field day include:

Spirit Winner: Franklin Elementary — Spirit Winner

Teamwork Winner: Kingsbury Elementary — Teamwork Winner

Mentone Elementary — Core Values (displaying the Y’s core values: honesty, caring, respect and responsibility)