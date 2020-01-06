Redlands Symphony to present String Serenade

Local Advertisement

The Redlands Symphony will present String Serenade, a concert featuring the orchestra’s outstanding string players, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Memorial Chapel on the campus of the University of Redlands. Maestro Ransom Wilson will conduct. The concert begins at 8 PM. Doors open at 7 PM and there will be a pre-concert talk at 7:15 PM. Single tickets start at $18 and can be purchased online at www.redlandssymphony.com, at the box office located at 112 E. Olive Avenue, Suite C in Redlands during regular business hours or at the door on concert night.

“The string section is often called ‘the soul of the orchestra’ with good reason,” according to Wilson, “No other section of the orchestra can convey the entire range of human emotions so completely. Our concert will showcase the warmth and virtuosity of our own Redlands Symphony strings.”

The complete program for the concert includes St. Paul’s Suite by HOLST, Quatuor en Serenade by RAVEL and TCHAIKOFSKY’S remarkable Serenade for Strings.