Redlands Unified Food Nutrition Director named winner of 2018 No Kid Hungry Summer Meals Hero Contest

The national anti-hunger campaign No Kid Hungry has announced five winners of its 2018 Summer Meals Hero contest. This year’s inspiring line-up of local champions is proof that it really does take a village to feed kids in the summertime. The winners include individuals from school districts and community organizations across the country who were nominated by members of their local community. Whether they spend their workday in a church, a hospital, or a food truck, these No Kid Hungry summer heroes go above and beyond to change the lives of kids in need.

One of the five recipients of the national award is Betty Crocker, Food Nutrition Director at Redlands Unified School District. Before Betty came to the district two years ago, Redlands did not have a summer meals program. She quickly developed partnerships with the city and local community centers, launching the program in 2017. Thanks to Betty’s creative marketing and commitment to overcome challenges, the program saw significant growth this summer. “She only cares about one thing, and that’s serving the kiddos!” says Daisy Munguia, a Senior Program Director for No Kid Hungry California. 1 in every 5 kids in San Bernardino County face hunger.

Summer can be the hungriest time of year for many children from low-income families. When schools close, students no longer get school meals, and families struggle to put food on the table. Summer hunger can have a long-term impact on a child’s health, ability to learn and general well-being. No Kid Hungry and its partners focus on connecting kids to the national Summer Meals Program as a critical way to end childhood hunger.

“Reaching kids during the summer months can be a tough nut to crack, but I’m so inspired by the work that’s happening in communities all across the country,” said Lisa Davis, Senior Director of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “Thanks to everyday heroes like the amazing folks we’re recognizing today, many more kids will return to school this fall well-nourished and ready to learn.”