Registrar of Voters provides updates on county election process

On Monday, October 19 the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters provided an update on the latest information regarding the 2020 election process. Below is a recap:
Status of Ballots Mailed:
- On Oct. 5 a little over 1.08 million ballots delivered to USPS for mailing
- As of Oct. 16, a little more than 1.16 have been issued (30,524 new registered between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16)
- No widespread delays reported to date in San Bernardino County regarding USPS delivery of vote-by-mail ballots
Voting Methods Currently Serving Voters
- Voting by mail officially began on Oct. 5
- Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 – if waiting until Nov. 3 to vote-by-mail, advise voters to make sure they know the pick-up schedule so it gets postmarked on Nov. 3
Registrar of Voteres office in San Bernardino Early Vote Site
- Voting in person at the ROV office began on Oct. 5
Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations
- A total of 73 ballot drop boxes currently available to voters
- Mail ballot drop-off boxes opened on Oct. 6 and will remain opened through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at which time boxes will be locked – if there is a line of people dropping off ballots, any person in line as of 8 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot
- 22,433 ballots have been received through drop-off boxes thus far
- Official drop-off box locations are available at www.SBCountyElections.com
- To date, there have been two unofficial ballot locations reported to ROV in San Bernardino County; protocol is followed and the Secretary of State takes on investigation and any required follow up
Early Vote Sites
ROV offices have been open for early voting since Oct. 5
- 5 other locations will open October 26 – October 30, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
-Hook Community Center in Victorville
-Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center
-Joshua Tree Community Center
-Toyota Arena in Ontario
-San Bernardino International Airport Domestic Terminal
- Early vote sites are listed on the www.SBCountyElections.com and in the Voter Information Guide
Polling Places
- 210 polling places – locations are assigned; information included on the back of the Voter Information Guides mailed to registered voters, locations also found on www.SBCountyElections.com
- Polling places will be open
Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. – all people in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote
Ballots Received to Date
- As of Oct. 16, 2020, 131,967 voted ballots had been returned, which is an 11.98% turnout.
- To put this in perspective, in the Nov. 6, 2016 Presidential General Election at this same point, 9,720 voted ballots had been returned for a turnout of 1.13%.
- A mail ballot return statistics report is posted each weeknight on ROV’s website.
Track Your Ballot
www.WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov – Secretary of State updates