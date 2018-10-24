Rep. Aguilar rides the rails on latest “Job for a Day” tour stop

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar made the ninth stop on his “Job for a Day” tour of the Inland Empire where he worked aboard a Metrolink train bound for Pomona from the San Bernardino Downtown station on Monday, Oct. 22. While on board, Aguilar helped collect tickets and shadowed both the conductor and passenger engineer.

“Our region relies on alternative modes of transportation like this one to create good-paying jobs and help get people in and out of the Inland Empire. Metrolink has always been a great partner, but we need to do more in Congress to make a meaningful investment in our infrastructure if we want to expand and improve transportation options throughout San Bernardino County,” said Rep. Aguilar.

“Metrolink’s mission is to provide safe, reliable and efficient service for all of our riders, and we were proud to showcase that mission to Representative Aguilar today. We look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners like Rep. Aguilar to make meaningful investments in transportation infrastructure throughout Southern California,” commented Ronnie Campbell, Metrolink’s co-interim CEO.

In Congress, Rep. Aguilar is a steadfast advocate for an infrastructure package that will create jobs and improve transit options in the Inland Empire. As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Aguilar sits on the subcommittee for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.