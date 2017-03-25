Residents say ‘zero emission technology’ not enough to reduce pollution concerns

Efforts to improve the Inland region’s air quality through the use of cleaner technology is encouraging, explained Erlinda Murillo, who owns a small home about two blocks away from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railyard in San Bernardino and several hundred feet from Omnitrans’ corporate headquarters.
Though Murillo said her asthma and cancer ailing neighbors have already been “morally and physically” damaged by smog and other toxins. According to a Loma Linda University study released in 2013, approximately 47 percent of people who live near the Medical Center Drive and 5th Street corridors have some sort of respiratory illness.
Murillo said many residents no longer believe in the promise of clean air.
“New technology, electric trucks may not do anything to improve our health,” she said. “We’re already contaminated. Many of us are struggling to survive here.”
Nevertheless, Murillo and other environmental advocates hope air regulators continue to adopt air quality plans that lay ambitious goals of reducing pollution through the adoption of zero emission technology and enforcement of stricter regulations.
“We need to hold [air regulators] accountable,” Murillo said. “We have to keep fighting.”
In recent years California has invested millions of dollars to develop programs to reduce pollution in struggling communities like San Bernardino. The California Air Resources Board last year awarded a $9 billion grant to the San Bernardino Associated Governments (SANBAG) for the purchase and placing of 27 battery-electric trucks at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railyards in San Bernardino and Commerce and the Daylight Trucking transport facility in Fontana.
As of March 13, four of the 27 trucks are being used by the aforementioned facilities. State officials believe the new trucks will alleviate the impact of diesel emissions.
“Electric trucks mean cleaner air for all Californians, especially those who live in neighborhoods close to freight transfer facilities and rail yards,” California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols said in a press statement. “It’s exciting to see the first of these ultra-clean trucks put to work.”
San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford, who sits on the South Coast Air Quality Management District board, expressed worry regarding the district’s decision to add a provision to the Air Quality Management Plan to require the accelerated purchase of near zero emission and zero emission heavy duty vehicles.
Rutherford told her colleagues at the Air Quality Management District earlier this month that the Inland Empire does not have the ability to switch from diesel trucks to cleaner vehicles.
“We’re concerned that we literally cannot get heavy duty trucks out and about to all the areas of our County,” said Rutherford. “We do not now or will we ever have the infrastructure to support zero emission vehicles.”
Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice Alliance Policy Manager Michele Hasson believes resorting to near zero emission trucks is not enough. The electrification of heavy duty vehicles is the only way air quality can be improved, she argued.
“We don’t need anymore crutches,” Hasson expressed. “Our communities are struggling. We have the technology. The more we invest in it, the cheaper it gets. It’s kind of a no brainer.”
Murillo, who continues to undergo medical treatment for tumors, hopes more of her neighbors will speak out against polluters.
“They’re damaging our communities and their damaging our health,” said Murillo. “I invite them to come to our neighborhood and breathe what we breathe. I’m still waiting for them to reach out to me.”
My hat’s off to Supervisor Janice Rutherford for her honest assessment of the needs and opportunities for improving air quality in the region, and recognizing the false promise of all electric trucks. Understand that all electric “yard tractors” that move containers around on port properties over very short distances, not on public roads, are not going to be the answer to improving regional air quality.
They might help support the narrative in Sacramento of all electric…. everything…. someday– but they aren’t realistic at any meaningful scale for decades.
Not to diminish the possibility of electric or other advanced technologies in the future, but the promise of these technologies is being way oversold, while IMMEDIATE benefits are within grasp by simply accelerating the turnover of the oldest trucks in the region. It’s the old “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good” kind of thing.
Today, an all-electric Class 8 truck capable of hauling freight in a way that diesel powered trucks do, does not exist. It may be several decades before that technology is developed, tested, tested again and then deployed.
Meanwhile, existing clean technologies and fuels are available TODAY to make a substantial contribution to emission reduction. Replacing the oldest trucks and equipment with the latest near-zero emissions technology – including clean diesel – will have an immediate beneficial impact on emission reduction and clean air.
California is home to one of the oldest truck fleets in the country. Twenty percent of trucks on the road are of the oldest generation (pre 1990) and replacing them with clean models, including clean diesel, will generate an immediate 98 percent reduction in emissions.
And for some icing on the cake, when fueled with renewable diesel, like city fleets in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Sacramento and more, the emission reductions and carbon footprint further improves. Immediately. no expensive infrastructure; can be used in all existing diesel engines.
Why should communities, including those in the Inland Empire, wait years for untested and unavailable technologies to prove themselves while there are clean technologies ready to reduce emissions today?
CARB’s truck and bus rule will eventually — 6 years from now– prevent trucks made before 2010 from being registered. BUT There is an opportunity to get cleaner trucks faster than the region otherwise could. California is set to receive about $423 Million from the settlement of the VW emissions cheating scandal.
By demanding those funds go to replacing older diesel trucks and large engines in marine and rail applications, the Inland Empire region will experience real gains in air quality that residents are seeking– not promises for future reductions if enough electric infrastructure is available and enough electric vehicles eventually get on the road.
Don’t let the “perfect” be the enemy of the good.