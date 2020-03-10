Rialto approves funding from San Bernardino County to conduct Census 2020

Local Advertisement

On February 25, Rialto City Council approved $45,000 in funding from San Bernardino County to provide outreach services and conduct the 2020 Census.

The census is performed every 10 years and in 2010, over 95,000 California residents were undercounted.

“Obtaining an accurate and complete count poses challenges due to several factors. The housing affordability crisis has forced more Californians to move into hard-to-count unconventional housing and overcrowded dwellings or to become homeless,” said City Administrator Rod Foster.

At the meeting, Foster stressed the importance of counting accuracy in order to garner an adequate amount of resources for Rialto residents.

“The 2020 Census is important because it advocates more resources for community members. The Census helps plan new communities and schools and creates jobs for the community. It is about redistricting, fair representation and fair shares of funding,” continued Foster.

In order to garner an accurate count of residents, Rialto has created its own complete count committee to inform the public on the importance of completing the Census 2020 questionnaire.

“San Bernardino County Administrative Office has been allocated funds by California Complete Count Census 2020 to provide services and outreach activities for cities. City of Rialto allotment will be $45,000. The contractor’s payment will be paid in five installments,” concluded Foster.

In a unanimous vote, city council approved the city manager to sign the contract and funding from San Bernardino County. For more information, visit yourrialto.com.