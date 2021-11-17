Rialto celebrates afterschool learning with Think Together at Henry Elementary

Local Advertisement

Think Together, California’s leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, held its annual Lights on Afterschool event themed Light the Way on Thursday, October 28 on Think Together’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The virtual event drew more than 300 live viewers and featured testimonials from educators, parents, students and Think Together staff alongside state legislative appearances from:

• State Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego)

• Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood)

• Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Reyes (D-San Bernardino)

• State Senator Sydney K. Kamlager (D-Los Angeles)

• State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who committed a record investment of $5 billion by 2025 for afterschool programs, concluded the virtual broadcast with a special address for Think Together staff and families. This infusion of funds into the afterschool and expanded learning space is in addition to unprecedented increases in the K-12 budget to support educators, students, and their families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“California is grateful to Think Together for helping our students succeed despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Gov. Newsom. “With historic overall $123 billion investments in our K-12 systems, we’re reimagining our schools so every child can thrive, regardless of their zip code. We want every student in California to have access to potentially life-changing afterschool and learning programs, like Think Together’s.”

In addition to the live virtual broadcast, Think Together hosted 372 school site events to celebrate the positive impact that afterschool and expanded learning programs make in the lives of students every day. From Compton to San Jose, Temecula to Orange, students took part in Lights on Afterschool through educational enrichment including STEM, ELA, healthy living, yoga, art, painting, and music activities.

In Rialto, students of Henry Elementary Visual and Performing Arts School participated in Lights on Afterschool by attending the virtual program live from the classrooms. Students were joined by Principal Dr. Mitzi Moreland, Rialto Unified School District Lead Student Services Agent Angela Brantley, and Think Together San Bernardino General Manager Rhonda Scott.