Rialto City Administrator honored as ‘Man of Distinction’

He’s hardworking. He’s strong-willed. He’s humble. He is Mike Story.

The Rialto City Administrator received the 2015 Man of Distinction Award by Assemblymember Cheryl R. Brown of the 47th Assembly District.

A reception Tuesday, June 30 at the Rialto Community Center was held for Story, and friends, family and colleagues were by his side to share the prestigious recognition along with some kind words.

When asked, “What’s so great about Mike?” The following was said:

“Mike is the sod of the earth and committed to the community.” -Deborah Robertson, Rialto Mayor

“He’s a man of character and integrity.” -Joe Flores, community member

“When you talk about leader and leadership, the first part of that is ‘lead’ and Mike definitely does that. He leads by example and sets a standard, which is a gold standard for everyone else to follow.” -Andy Karol, Rialto Police Captain

“He is a man of integrity who is not afraid to lead by example.” -Shawn O’Connell, Rialto council member

“When he said he would never ask his workers to do anything he wouldn’t do, he’s one of the few people I’ve worked for that I absolutely believe every word of it. When this is over, you’ll find him putting away tables and chairs. That is a very true and rare thing and one of his strong values.” -Mat Fratus, Rialto Fire Chief

“To describe Mike is to admire dedication, delivery, kindness, respect, hard work, and all of this done with God’s loving grace.” -Josie Gonzales, 5th District County Supervisor

“His fun personality—he’s not normal.” -Gabriel Felton, Rialto Network

“If there’s anyone that loves his community, it’s Mike Story. Over the last three years he’s really demonstrated what it means to create a relationship with the community and we’ve been successful ever since.” -George Harris, City of Rialto Director of Administrative and Community Services

“His great moral character… His honesty, that’s what’s great.” -Ed Palmer, Rialto council member

“What’s not to like about Mike, that’s the better question.” -Christopher Ellis, City of Rialto Records Coordinator

While Story’s recognition was an acknowledgment of his perseverance and impact he’s made in the community, he humbly accepted the honor but said it’s simply “doing his job.”

“I appreciate everyone coming out (my family, my city family) and sharing this,” he said. “Day in and day out, I just want to go out and do my job and do what I have to do. That’s really the best that I can do.”

Mike Story has dedicated 30 years to the City of Rialto as a Planner, Development Services Director and City Administrator. As an active member of Sunrise Church, he serves as Elder Board Chairman, a teacher and a small group leader. He is a member of the Rialto Historical Society and the Friends of the Rialto Police K-9’s. He is seen at just about every event and even takes on the role as Master of Ceremonies at key city events. He founded the Rialto Institute of Progress, which recently was awarded the 2015 Visionary Award by San Bernardino Associated Governments.