Rialto City Council approves Draft Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget, public hearing scheduled

On July 13, in a 4-1 vote with an objection from Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott, Rialto City Council made a motion to carry forward a public hearing to consider the adoption of the 2021-2022 budget on July 27.

“The Finance Department prepared the Draft Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget based on submissions from all city departments and the direction of the City Manager. The Draft Fiscal Year 21-22 Budget has been reviewed with each department and represents a structurally balanced budget; it’s submitted at this time for review by the City Council to provide an opportunity for Staff to consider all comments from the City Council and the public in preparing the Final FY 21-22 Budget for adoption,” said Bob Chandler, Interim Finance Director.

Aside from a handful of recommendations and requested revisions in regard to the city’s General Fund, the final budget is anticipated to be accepted at the forthcoming council meeting.

“The proposed Fiscal Year 21-22 General Fund revenue is estimated at $103.2 million and compares to actual Fiscal Year 19-20 revenue of $102.8 million, an increase of 0.4 percent and follows the City’s budgeting practice of conservatively estimating annual increases in revenue associated with continued development of residential, commercial and industrial sectors of the Rialto economy,” continued Chandler.

During discussion, Chandler also made mention that in May or June 2022 the city would receive its second half of the American Relief Protection Act of 2021, which equates to $14.6 million.

Another item discussed was the city’s cemetery and how its level of care should be elevated now and in the future.

“I would like to have a further discussion on the cemetery. I believe it should be maintained in a proper and dignified manner and very honestly it is not. It seems to come second to everyone in the city. I think we need to have a discussion to see if it’s smarter to contract out for our maintenance services,” said Mayor Pro Tem Scott.

The cemetery’s 2021-2022 enterprise funds revenue is budgeted at $91,910. To read the complete Draft Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget, visit yourrialto.com.