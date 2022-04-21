Rialto City Council denies 2,400 sq. ft fast-food drive-thru restaurant, cites traffic concerns

Local Advertisement

On April 12th, Rialto City Council unanimously denied the Planning Commission’s appeal for a conditional development permit (No. 2021-0002) for a 2,400 sq. ft fast food restaurant due to traffic concerns from the council and the public.

The site, already owned by the Applicant Shareef Awad, is located on the Southeast corner of Casmalia Street and Ayala Drive within the Freeway Incubator Land Use District of the Renaissance Specific Plan.

“The submitted appeal states the Planning Commission voted 4-0 in favor to deny the project on January 12th, 2022, and no public notice was given for the Planning Commission consideration of the project on the following meeting date of January 26th, 2022, where the project was reconsidered and approved by the Planning Commission. The appellant’s Appeal form also states an email was sent requesting staff notify him of any changes to the project and was never notified,” said Paul Gonzales, Community Development Manager.

During the discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott asked, “So why did the Planning Commission initially deny the project?”

Assistant City Attorney Robert Messinger confirmed that the Planning Commission’s initial hesitation was partly due to traffic concerns.

“The Planning Commission made a motion to deny the project. At that time, I requested that the Planning Commission bring back a resolution with denial findings for final action,” said Messinger.

It was stated that the meeting held on January 12th was noticed as a public hearing.

“The subsequent meeting at which the resolution was to be brought back did not require a public hearing notice; it only required a Brown Act Notice 72 hours before the meeting. At the meeting, rather than adopting a resolution denying the project, one of the planning commissioners motioned to reconsider. Subsequently, the commission voted to approve the project,” concluded Messinger.

While the project met all requirements in the Environmental Impact Report for the specific plan it’s located in, and a traffic impact analysis was not required due to the small size of the project, public comments echoed a theme of traffic implications.

“I was contacted by a couple of residents who live near this project with traffic concerns, and they didn’t feel the information provided in the Planning Commission meetings was sufficient for them to support this development. So I went back and researched the project, listened to recordings from commission meetings and found that in December, there were concerns brought up by the community and commissioners about the cumulative effects of traffic that this project would generate,” said Lupe Camacho, community member.

“If you look at the traffic analysis that I pulled, you’ll notice that on the last page it mentions not having done this analysis using the BMT because the city is not currently in compliance, we don’t have guidelines, and that’s unfortunate,” concluded Camacho.

