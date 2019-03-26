Rialto City Council puts annual pavement maintenance project to work

Local Advertisement

On March 12th, in a unanimous vote, Rialto City Council awarded a construction contract to Pavement Coatings Co. in the amount of $1,442,959 for the Annual Pavement Maintenance Project; and authorized a purchase order with Willdan Engineering in the amount of $98,058 for construction management and inspection services for the project.

Director of Public Works Robert Eisenbeisz said, “This project will provide preventative maintenance…rubberized modified slurry to approximately 5.5 million square feet of residential streets in the Zone Four area of Rialto.”

Rialto city staff recently performed a thorough review of the streets in Zone Four.

“The intent is to move forward with streets that are in a condition that would be conducive to a slurry preventative maintenance treatment,” continued Eisenbeisz.

Local Advertisement

On January 10th, 2019 the project was advertised with a notice inviting bids from agencies.

“On February 7th, the city received four bids. The lowest bid received was by Pavement Coatings Co. in the amount of $1,442,959. Staff reviewed the bids, references, the contractors’ licensing and found Pavement Coatings Co. to be properly licensed and qualified,” Eisenbeisz said.

City staff also negotiated the scope and fee with Willdan Engineering for construction management inspection services for the project.

“We are in the process of hiring another inspector that would help us reduce some of these services. We would like to get a senior inspector and possibly get another inspector if these construction opportunities continue,” continued Eisenbeisz.

The specified project duration is 45 business days; the estimated start date is April 9th, 2019 and the estimated completion date is June 12, 2019.

“The funds are already budgeted and available in the waste management fund. The primary objective is to use these funds that are paid by residents on their trash bills to improve residential streets,” said Eisenbeisz.

Council Member Joe Baca Jr. made a motion and Council Member Andy Carrizales made a second to approve the item. For more information, visit http://yourrialto.com.