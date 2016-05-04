Rialto, Colton cadets battle in Earp Challenge

Even with drops of rain splashing down on their faces, cadets from Rialto and Colton put all elements aside early Saturday morning to show peers and leaders nothing but pride during the second annual Earp Challenge.

The competition brings together teens from Rialto Pride Platoon and Colton Police Department’s CART program to go head-to-head in challenges, testing training, skill and discipline learned in the programs, all in hopes of earning a coveted trophy.

“I believe we’re going to win,” said Rialto Pride Platoon cadet, Diana Vasquez. “We’ve been working hard, but mainly we work hard together as a team and we motivate each other. I believe that is what’s going to push us through.”

And for the second time, the group’s determination and dedication led them to victory.

The competition consisted of a 50-meter relay run with five full burpees, a firehose carry, and a tug-of-war.

Rialto were the victors of the first two challenges, while Colton dominated the tug-of-war. While the best of three earned the trophy in the competition, success of the youth isn’t measured in the same way, said Jeanette Lopez, program administrator for Rialto Police Department’s Pride Platoon program.

“The students have all worked hard to get to where they are now,” she said. “They’re in the programs to change their lives around and that’s a success in itself.”

Rialto Pride Platoon is a 14-week military-style program for youth in the city between ages 14-17. Participants are either court-ordered or volunteered for the program.

The CART Academy (Colton At Risk Teens) is a regional program operated by the Colton, San Bernardino and San Bernardino School police departments. The program empowers at risk youths to be better citizens, make ethical choices in life.

While the Earp Challenge has only been a competition between the Rialto and Colton programs, the goal is to expand the event and invite surrounding area city programs to participate.

To learn more about Rialto Police Department’s Pride Platoon, call 909-820-2691. For information on Colton Police Department’s CART program, call 909-370-5000.