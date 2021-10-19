Rialto commissioner honored as business champion at Who’s Who Awards Dinner

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, October 14, in a COVID-compliant setting, the Rialto Democratic Club Who’s Who Awards Dinner honored and recognized Rialto Commissioner Albert Calderon as a business champion in the city.

The well-attended event, held at Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, also recognized 12 other leaders in the city for their selfless and imperative contributions to Rialto.

I-HElp IE Serving Seniors organizational leadership stepping into the dinner and awards ceremony supporting Rialto Commissioner Albert Calderon.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the Rialto Democratic Club for my advocacy on behalf of businesses in the city. At the Chamber of Commerce, we help businesses, especially small businesses, and guide them towards tools and resources to ensure their success…I don’t do any of this with the intention of recognition, so it feels nice to be recognized tonight,” said Calderon.

The former and longtime business banker not only has a passion for public service, for years he’s taken action coordinating business mixers, sponsoring a number of events (including the Who’s Who Awards Dinner), volunteering at food drives, and advocating on behalf of small businesses to get them the essential resources they need to be successful in the city.

“Albert is a pillar in the Rialto community. The seniors at I-HElp IE Serving Seniors are so indebted to him. He’s been instrumental to the success of the organization for many years,” said Maricela Soliz Ferguson, I-HElp IE Serving Seniors.

When asked what his favorite small business or organization in Rialto is, Calderon lit up and quickly responded with I-HElp IE Serving Seniors, a 501C3 benefitting seniors with imperative social services.

The awards ceremony was emceed by Rialto Unified School District Communications/Media Services Agent Syeda Jafri and featured Keynote Speaker Dr. Daniel Walker.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past year: defeating Donald Trump, defeating Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall, electing President Joe Biden and the first woman of color Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite these successes, the last administration showed me how imperative it is to ensure our voice is heard on every level,” said Rialto Democratic Club President Daphne A. Hawkins.

For more information, visit rialtodemocrats.org.