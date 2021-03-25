Rialto couple, the Elliotts, celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Local Advertisement

Seventy years ago, in 1951, houses cost about $9,000. Gas was 19 cents a gallon and a new car was about $1,500. “I Love Lucy” hit the airways for the first time and the first computer, UNIVAC, came on the scene weighing 16,000 pounds, standing 14 ½ feet by 7 ½ feet by 9 feet wide. People all over the United States were swaying to the tunes of Perry Como, Tony Bennett, and Nat King Cole. It was an exceptionally good year.

On March 3, 1951, also seventy years ago, a young couple named Dick and Jo Elliott from Rialto, California, stood before family and friends and promised to stay together “for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health.” Fast forward to today, and they are still standing together, having just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

The happy couple wed on March 3, 1951.

“We met when we both worked at Buchwalter’s Cigarette Vending Machine in Rialto,” said Jo, “we had spoken to each other just to say hi or good morning, but then he asked me to the office Christmas party, and that’s when we began dating.”

Dick shared, “So, I didn’t have a date and all my friends said I should ask her, so I asked her to the party. That started our life together and we’re still going on.”

They soon married at the Asistencia Mission in Loma Linda and honeymooned at the Mission Inn in Riverside.

“Dick was in the Army and had just finished his basic training,” said Jo. “He had a weekend pass for leave and had to get back to his unit. It was during the Korean War conflict, and he stayed in the military for two years. In the meantime, I worked at the Automobile Club.”

Throughout their time together the Elliott’s were active in square dancing, round dancing, and loved to go camping and take cruises. Jo took up line dancing too, at one point, and Dick was an avid golfer. He was a devoted member of the Rialto Lions Breakfast organization and Jo spent time volunteering with the Rialto Historical Society. He retired as a Lieutenant with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and she retired after 15 years with the Rialto Unified School District.

When asked what the secret was to their long-time relationship Jo shared, “You have to give a lot to each other and work through problems. There are always adjustments to make in life, so you have to stay committed to each other.”

She attributes their strong faith to make it through the hard times, “It was the Lord that got us through the ups and downs and struggles; as our faith grew, we came to appreciate all the good that our relationship has had for us,” she said.

This last Sunday the Elliott’s had a small party at home with their family and a few close friends to celebrate their many years. They had two sons, Bill, and another son Phil, who sadly passed away at a young age. They also have three grandchildren, David Elliot, 20, Matt Cunanan, 30, and Chelsea Cunanan, 28.

“I think the most important thing in life, when it comes to relationships,” Jo reflected, “is to have a sense of humor and just commit to your marriage.”

Dick added, “An important thing for me, was that I liked everything about her.”

The traditional gift for a 70th wedding anniversary is platinum; it is rarer and harder than silver or gold, and it does not tarnish. Platinum is valued for its strength and durability and the fact that it easily stretches. The Elliott’s are great examples of all of those attributes: rare and strong, durable, yet yielding to one another to make it work through it all. Congratulations on these amazing 70 years together!