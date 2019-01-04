Rialto Flooring takes craftsmanship to new heights

Local Advertisement

Rialto Flooring has been in business for over three years and its craftsmanship is unmatched.

The craftsmanship ranges from installations, to remodeling and even building.

“We provide flooring to the city of Rialto and the surrounding areas. For both home refreshes and expansive remodeling, we carry a vast selection of flooring. We feature a large selection of flooring types, styles and colors that will fit both your lifestyle and budget. Our selection of flooring products range from timeless classics to the latest in design,” said co-owner Oscar Cervantes.



The flooring company not only remodels homes, they can also build anything one can think of.

Rialto Flooring also features a tech savvy and professional team who always gets the job done…on time.

Local Advertisement

“We opened up Rialto Flooring with no money. With only one thousand dollars, we had the first month’s rent. We started off in a 400-square-foot show room; then with the success we moved into an 800-square-foot building and now we’re in a 1600-square-foot showroom. We did it by the grace of God,” said Cervantes.

Cervantes, who was originally a general contractor for AAGC, was inspired to take his work to the next level through business operations when the recession hit in 2008-2009.

“I feel God sent Rialto Flooring our way. The recession went down and I was in the carpenters union. I was donating work, staying busy. Then the work load really began to take off; so I started doing lots of home remodeling,” continued Cervantes.

“A buddy of mine had a business license that was just sitting there, he activated it and we started doing more remodeling, home repairs and additions. There were times when it was slow because our services were all word of mouth at that time,” Cervantes said.

He said the company strives to give fair prices and quality service.

“We don’t just do this for the money. We give honest prices. We also use this as an avenue to spread the word of God if given the opportunity,” Cervantes said.

“Our goal is to give the customers excellent craftsmanship. We’re a company of integrity, I run the company, God-fearing, the best I can,” Cervantes said.

What sets this flooring company apart from the rest is that it gives discounts to active and retired military veterans, teachers, first responders, senior citizens and contractors all year long.

It’s located at 519 W. Foothill Blvd., Suite C. For more information, call (909) 258-2905 or visit www.rialtoflooring.net