Rialto Historical Society approved to be renamed after President Jean Randall, who died at 101 years old

On February 8, Rialto City Council approved renaming the Rialto Historical Society to the Jean Randall Museum.

The approval from council was announced on what would have been Randall’s 102nd birthday, which was just five days after her death.

“Every time I think of Ms. Randall I think of the Rialto Historical Society. The fact that she was still driving at 96 years of age, I was in awe. I would hope that in the spirit of all she contributed to our city that we give this recognition to her,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson.

Randall certainly contributed much to the people in the city as she was president of the historical society for 12 years, a teacher at Rialto Unified School District’s Henry and Boyd Elementary Schools, active in Girl Scouts, a Sunday school teacher, and even a trustee chairwoman of the Congregational Church of Rialto.

“Ms. Randall was a great statesman of our community and a hardworking person. She was very opinionated but still loved you no matter what. She was a great lady and I’ve known her for about 30 years. I wish we could have celebrated her birthday with her, God rest her soul,” said Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott.

During the discussion, council lauded the fact that her family has roots in the city that go way back as her mother Wilma Morgan was a key contributor in founding the Rialto Women’s Club, while her Father Albert Morgan served on Rialto’s first city council.

Right after the renaming approval, Robertson concluded by saying, “Happy Birthday Jean, we will never forget you. You always made me think of summertime.”

New signage is estimated to cost $5,000. The Rialto Historical Society is located at 205 North Riverside Ave.