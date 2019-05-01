Rialto Host Lions Club hosts Art in the Park event

Local Advertisement

On Saturday, April 13 the Rialto Host Lions Club hosted the Second Annual Art in the Park Day in Rialto at the corner of Riverside and Rialto Avenue. Initially founded on a request from Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson last year to showcase high school and middle school art projects, the Art in the Park event is fast becoming a favorite for the local artists and the Rialto Host Lions Club for family events.



Group photo of entries and Rialto Host Lions Club members.

According to Lions member Nancy Luther, there were quite a few entries from local high schools. Rialto High School teacher Debra Mount spent the entire day working on art projects with students from all over the city as the judging took place for the coveted First, Second, and Third Place trophies for the entered paintings. This year, the Lions also decided to present another First Place trophy in the “Other” category.



The award presentation was made to the winners during the Rialto City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 23. All winners are Rialto High students: First Place: Janely Barajas; Second Place: Hilliary Wongkar; Third Place: Allison Mata. The First Place in the “Other” category was in photography by Angelica Minuto from Inspired Charter School.

Next year, the Lions are hoping to receive more entries from the students in the Rialto Unified School District, and they are looking for many ways to make it a complete art-filled family fun day. For the second year in a row, Lakeshore Learning Store of San Bernardino had provided arts and crafts for the children under 10, and so many of the children really enjoyed their time at the Lakeshore tables.

Rialto High School Vice Principal Todd Harris took home the Forfeit Trophy emblazoned with Janely Barajas’ name as the 2019 winner. It will be interesting to see if Rialto High School keeps that beautiful trophy next year, or if they will pass it on to a new school. With the $500 Art Scholarship presented to a Senior by the Lions Club each year through Art in the Park, it looks like a pretty sure thing that the competition will be heated up and ignite some great contenders for next time!