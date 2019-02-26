Rialto Host Lions looking to establish club in Colton

Local Advertisement

The Rialto Host Lions Club is on the prowl in the City of Colton looking for people who have a heart to serve others and who would like to be part of bringing a Lions Club to the Hub City in the very near future.

The vision of the Lions Club is to be “the global leader in community and humanitarian service.” Their focus throughout the world lie in many areas, including SightFirst, their effort to restore sight and prevent blindness. Members put an emphasis on encouraging youth, providing grants and scholarships through different programs that include speech and presentation skills, alongside a youth membership in the Lions Club (called Leos) dedicated to making a difference in their communities and the world abroad. Disaster relief, humanitarian efforts, diabetes, hunger, environmental concerns and childhood cancer are also areas given attention by the Lions Club membership.

A meeting was held in February in Colton to determine the level of interest for bringing a chapter of The Lions Club to Colton and The Rialto Host Lions have scheduled a second meeting to be held on Monday, March 4, to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Denny’s Restaurant, 160 West Valley Boulevard. They would like for anyone who is civic minded to come and consider this opportunity for the City of Colton.

Kathy McCracken, president of the Rialto Host Lions Club, is especially excited to meet with Colton organizations that could benefit by having a Lions Club in town.

“We will be able to bring our projects like the vision screenings and eyeglass collections to this area and serve the people of Colton in what we have in other nearby communities,” McCracken said. “But what’s really important is that we learn about what is important to the people of Colton, and to learn how a Lions Club can better fit the needs of this town. We hope those who are knowledgeable of the needs of the Colton population will join us in bringing a Lions Club Chapter to serve the people here.” If you are interested in finding out more information about Lions Club and would like to consider helping bring its humanitarian efforts to the City of Colton, please attend the meeting on March 4. You call also call Kathy McCracken with any questions at 909-561-1072.