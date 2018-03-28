Rialto Joins Nationwide Challenge to be Most “Water Wise” City

Rialto will once again compete against cities in California and across the country to be the most “water wise” community. Mayor Deborah Robertson asks all residents to take a water pledge during the month of April as part of the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

“Last year, we finished fifth. This was our first try and we earned a very respectable showing. This year, I know Rialto can be first. We need everyone to take the pledge starting this Saturday and throughout the month to make Rialto the top water-saving city in 2018,” Mayor Robertson said.

The pledge can be taken online at mywaterpledge.com. Pledges also can be filled out on forms available at city facilities, at various local businesses and community organizations, at the Rialto Water Services offices or at the April 21 Earth Day Fair.

In return for a pledge, Rialto residents will be entered to win more than $50,000 in prizes, including $5,000 for home utilities, as well as a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for a local charity.

The Rialto pledge is timely because the region’s groundwater basin, which supplies more than half the drinking water for the city, is still depleted because of California’s recent long-term drought and will need several more years of good rainfall and water conservation to be fully restored, officials said.

The annual challenge is a non-profit national community service campaign to see which leaders can best inspire their residents to make a series of informative and easy-to-do online pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

Robertson said that in Rialto’s quest to be the top city, this year’s water challenge will engage all local school children, local businesses, community and service organizations and churches. She said she is asking all local churches to designate April 22 as their “Water Pledge Day.”

“Last year, Rialto residents did a fantastic effort to achieve a top-five result. We are a proud city, so we know we can beat cities in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere. I know we can secure more water pledges this time around,” Robertson said.

In addition to taking the pledge, Robertson is asking residents to continue to look for ways to use water more efficiently. Rialto Water Services, operated by Veolia, and West Valley Water District offer various rebates for water-saving devices and a range of tips and programs.

The 7th National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, the U.S. Forest Service, Conserva Irrigation, and Earth Friendly Products (makers of ECOS).