Rialto library looking to attract anime, comic book fans with Man-Ga-Kon

By popular demand, the Rialto Branch Library will host its first-ever Man-Ga-Kon Cosplay Saturday, Aug. 29.

The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the library, is part of ongoing effort to reach out to young members in the community, said Connie Bottini, a library assistant at the Rialto branch.

The idea to host the anime and comic related event actually sparked from members of the library’s teen Manga Anime Book Club , she added.

“They’ve really become involved in the planning process and we’re all excited to bring this to the Rialto community,” said Bottini.

As part of the event, guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite anime or comicbook character and participate in a fashion parade scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Other activities include Manga Bingo, making candy sushi and an obstacle course for children and sidekick races. In addition to the free activities, guests can also participate in an art show and display their manga or comicbook related artwork, Rottini said.

A screening of Howl’s Moving Castle will also debut at the library at 1 p.m.

The library has a collection of more than 100 manga and quite a few comic books, Rottini said, and the hope is to bring the community in to enjoy the growing collection.

“It’s a great opportunity to introduce people to many programs we have available here,” she said.