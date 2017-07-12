Rialto Marketplace grand opening celebration set July 20

courtesy photo/newmark merrill A grand opening celebration for the Rialto Marketplace is set July 20. Festivities run from 4-8 p.m. and include music, giveaways and food samplings.

The Rialto Marketplace, the city’s largest shopping center to date, will mark its official grand opening July 20.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with the center’s company officials, tenants and city leaders hosting a unique grand opening ceremony to honor Rialto’s motto, “Bridge to Progress.”

Festivities including music, dance performances, carnival games, along with costume character meet and greets, an a Rialto Marketplace Trackless Train tour will run through 8 p.m.

Giveaways and food samplings from the center’s new restaurants will also be available.

Shuttles will provide transportation from nearby overflow parking locations to event.

The Rialto Marketplace, along San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, is anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, which opened April 5 at 1366 S. Riverside Ave., and is complimented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chipotle, Carl’s Jr., Pieology, Les Schwab Tires, GNC, Kelly’s Nails, Wing Stop, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Wells Fargo, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 7 Eleven and Juice it Up! Sprint, Sally Beauty, T-Mobile and Starbucks.

Rialto Marketplace is among 73 shopping centers that the Woodland Hills-based NewMark Merrill Companies retail shopping center development company owns or manages.

An aerial view of the Rialto Marketplace captured by a drone. The development is the largest shopping center to date in the city and is anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, which opened April 5 at 1366 S. Riverside Ave., and is complimented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chipotle, Carl’s Jr., Pieology, Les Schwab Tires, GNC, Kelly’s Nails, Wing Stop, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Wells Fargo, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 7 Eleven and Juice it Up! Sprint, Sally Beauty, T-Mobile and Starbucks.

