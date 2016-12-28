Rialto Police gift youth tablets for success in leadership program

Recent graduates of the Rialto Youth Summer Bridge to Success Leadership Program received a Christmas surprise from Rialto Police Department Dec. 22.

Officers gifted youth 7” Amazon Fire tablets for their dedication and commitment to avoiding gangs and to encourage youth to succeed in school and fulfill educational goals.

The tablets were made possible through funding from the Cal-GRIP grant, according to a news release.

Rialto Police Department partnered with several local community-based organizations to create the Rialto Youth Summer Bridge to Success Leadership Program was introduced in 2015 after the police department partnered with local community-based organizations. The 14-week program is designed to help youth ages 8-14 avoid gangs, violent and criminal activity, and develop positive relationships with law enforcement. Since its inception, more than 120 youth have enrolled and have been provided an opportunity to collaborate with one another to learn early intervention techniques that will help them combat the daily peer pressures of gangs, substance abuse, fighting, bullying, and antisocial behaviors as well as learn effective ways to improve their communication skills and enhance their self confidence. Rialto police officers donate their time to teach and mentor youth to help build positive relationships.

To learn more about the Rialto Youth Summer Bridge to Success Leadership Program, or to enroll a child, call Rialto police Ofc. Javier Pulido at 909-421-4944 or email him at Jpulido@rialtopd.com.