Rialto resident finalist in Singing for Survivors American Idol-style competition

The Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Foundation (PVHMC) is hosting its first-ever “Singing for Survivors” fundraiser, an American Idol-style competition, to benefit The Robert and Beverly Lewis Family Cancer Care Center Endowment Fund.

The event, on Saturday, October 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, will be hosted by comedian, actor, producer, director and writer Jeff Garlin and will feature eight outstanding local vocalists.

Among the eight finalists is North Rialto resident Leilani Jones, who will be singing in front of a panel of judges who will cast votes, as well as the audience members who will have the opportunity to cast votes. Many of the finalists are singing in honor of loved ones who are either cancer survivors or currently battling cancer.

Singing for Survivors is the new annual fundraiser to benefit The Robert and Beverly Lewis Family Cancer Care Center Endowment Fund, replacing the Celebrating with Style Fashion Show.

In addition to the singing competition, the event includes a welcome reception, theme basket raffle and luncheon.

For ticket information, visit pvhmc.org/S4Survivors.