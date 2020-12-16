Rialto science teacher Brent Copeland named finalist for 2020-2021 Educator of the Year award

Local Advertisement

Brent Copeland, Kucera Middle School science teacher, was recently named a finalist for the 2020-2021 Educator of the Year award by the California League of Middle Schools for Region 10.

The 22 finalists for the award were honored during a virtual celebration on December 7.

Copeland teaches seventh grade science. During his 17-year career teacher, all of which has been at Kucera Middle School, he’s also taught English and social studies. He serves as the PBIS lead and has been the department chair for English and the Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) program in the past.

“I’m honored to hear that others think I’m doing a good job,” Copeland said. “I have always tried my best and carefully consider how to instruct my classes and modify lessons for my various learners. Teaching can feel relentless, but I pride myself on working hard to make sure I’m always prepared for my students.”

In his video speech recorded for the virtual celebration, Copeland mentioned several students who have returned to thank him, sometimes long after they’ve left his classroom. It’s those connections that continue to inspire him.

“At the end of my career as I reflect upon what I have accomplished and those I have impacted, I hope to be remembered as a caring teacher who made learning fun,” Copeland said in the speech. “I strive to create caring relationships with all my students.”

In the nomination, Kucera Middle School Principal Roxanne Dominguez cited Copeland’s dedication and the fact that he has remained agile as he switched from teaching English and social studies to science in recent years and then, this year, from classroom teaching to Bridge Academy.

“I knew Mr. Copeland would be the perfect fit in the Science Department as he has a passion for teaching, exhibits a natural curiosity that is infectious, and draws the uninterested middle schooler into the fascinating world of science,” Dominguez said. “He has built his classroom to include weekly hands-on activities in a variety of science labs. Mr. Copeland has been an inspiring teacher leader in this area, going above and beyond to learn different technological platforms and incorporating them into his daily lessons. His students can now engage in virtual science labs. Mr. Copeland also volunteered his time to hold webinars for the staff to teach others how to use the various platforms.”

