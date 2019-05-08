Rialto to host spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show

Local Advertisement

Get excited, because a spectacular Fourth of July firework show is coming to the City of Rialto.

“The Rialto City Council passed the agenda item CC-19-270 – agreement with Pyro Spectaculars Inc. to provide pyrotechnics display for the 2019 Fourth of July firework show and approved a purchase order to Pyro Spectaculars Inc. in the Amount of $25,750,” said Perry Brents, Director of Community Services.

Just like many other cities, Rialto restricts personal firework use to devices and displays deemed as Safe and Sane by the California State Fire Marshal.

“Our full service program includes music production and choreography, the services of a licensed pyrotechnic operator, specialized crew, and electronic firing system, and safety equipment used for support and protection,” said Christopher Souza, PYRO Show Producer.

Local Advertisement

The annual sky concert brings in hundreds of spectators from around the Inland Empire.

“In order to provide a more robust fireworks demonstration for community members and to discourage the use of illegal fireworks, the City will once again sponsor a professional pyrotechnic show as part of the July 4th event at Jerry Eaves Park,” Brents said.

The annual firework show not only has some of the most prolific fireworks in the region, but it also features carnival games, eating contests, vendors and live entertainment.

The family friendly sky concert is less than 60 days away.

To keep up to date on upcoming events, visit http://yourrialto.com/.