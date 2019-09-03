Rialto Unified School District student Sergio Olmos earns international honor

Local Advertisement

Sergio Olmos, 13, a student at Rialto Middle School, competed in China’s Shenyang Peace Cup International Soccer League and won the championship on August 11.

Olmos, a goalkeeper for Golden State Academy (Pasadena), flew to China for his first overseas trip on August 1 and returned back to the United States on August 12, as a champion.

Photo RUSD: International soccer champ Sergio Alexander Olmos with coach Jesse Ochoa.

“It was a very exciting moment for me and my teammates after playing seven games. We were not just Champions, we were International Champions,” said Olmos.

Olmos’ mother shared that initially she felt nervous when her son left the country on a 13-hour flight to China.

“When Sergio left I felt nervous because he hadn’t been away from me that much; and he’s a very picky eater. I was scared that he wasn’t going to eat, or get sick,” said Angelica Ruiz, mother.

The Golden State Academy won the first place International Champions U13 Medal in the Shenyang Peace Cup International Soccer League

Ruiz stated that while their son was away they kept in touch with other parents who were present and were informed that there was a McDonald’s nearby, which the teammates visited frequently during their stay.

“When I found out that there was a McDonald’s in China, near where my son and his team were staying, I knew he was eating; so I felt a bit more at ease,” continued Ruiz.

The family stated that while their son was away in China they suffered jetlag themselves due to the time difference.

“My husband and I would be up at night and on the phone with other parents keeping up to date on the team and the stats of each game,” Ruiz said.

During the championship, Olmos didn’t give the opposing teams much opportunity to score a goal.

“We heard from the parents who attended that Sergio performed extremely well during the multi-day tournament. He didn’t allow the other teams much room to score,” said Ruiz.

Not only was the win an exciting moment for Sergio and the Golden State Academy, it was an exciting moment for the parents and families who contribute to the team as well.

“It was a very exciting moment for all of us. Since some of us parents weren’t there, we were constantly calling other parents because our son doesn’t have a phone. It was an awesome feeling hearing that he performed very well out there,” concluded Ruiz.

“I see myself playing on a professional soccer team when I get older. With lots of training and dedication anything is possible. With the support of my family, I will train and work hard to be a leader, so I can achieve my goals,” concluded Olmos.

