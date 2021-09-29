Rialto USD begins hiring process for multiple positions

Local Advertisement

If you enjoy working with the younger generation and want to make a difference, then the Rialto Unified School District just might be the perfect place for you to continue your career.

“Hiring employees in the Rialto Unified School District is critical to sustaining a high-quality education for our students and setting the standard for Customer C.A.R.E (Communication, Appreciation, Responsiveness, Environment) in our community,” Dr. Rhea McIver Gibbs, RUSD Lead Personnel Agent, stated. “Rialto deserves the best. Exemplary staff is at the heart of the District’s mission to serve our students and their families.”

Employees who work six hours or more per day are eligible to receive free health care, including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

The RUSD is hiring for a number of positions in a variety of service areas. While there are multiple teaching positions open, Lead Personnel Agent Rhonda Kramer explained that job seekers may be surprised to learn that there are many positions available beyond classroom teachers — such as crossing guards, nutrition service workers, and bus drivers. According to both Kramer and Gibbs, along with making a difference in the lives of students, employees are offered great benefits and competitive wages.

Local Advertisement

To learn more about any open positions, please call RUSD Personnel Services at 909-820-7700, ext. 2401, or an applicant can apply online, via EdJoin at: www.edjoin.org/rialtousd