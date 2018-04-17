Rialto Water Services/Veolia and City to Host Earth Day Fair April 21

Local Advertisement

Rialto Water Services, operated by Veolia, is hosting with the City of Rialto its fourth annual Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 21, to offer Rialto residents a wealth of information about water conservation and environmental-friendly activities, free lunches and Italian ice, as well as tours of the wastewater treatment plant and the interactive Wyland Foundation Mobile Learning Center.

The City is encouraging all residents to first participate in the citywide clean-up effort from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The Earth Day Fair, which is free, will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Works Yard, 246 S. Willow Ave. The first 250 people to participate in the city clean-up effort and visit all the information booths to have their 2018 Water Passports stamped will receive a free Italian ice from You Had Me at Cool and lunch from the City of Rialto. The first 250 attendees also will receive a goodie bag with free items.

The annual fair is held on Earth Day and comes in the middle of the annual water pledge contest promoted by Mayor Deborah Robertson and hosted by the Wyland Foundation. Rialto residents who complete the online pledge at www.mywaterpledge.com could win hundreds of prizes including $5,000 for your home utilities and water saving devices. The deadline to make the pledge is April 30. Tablets will be available at the April 21 fair for attendees to make the online pledge and Mayor Robertson will speak at the event.

Veolia will have personnel available at the Fair to answer questions about accounts and billing, and various discount programs if customers need them and they qualify. Displays include showing how a water meter works, the wastewater treatment process and how clean water is returned to the environment, and descriptions and photos of the many capital improvement projects completed, under way or planned. The West Valley Water District will be offering free water-efficient shower heads.

The public also will be offered tours to the wastewater treatment plant. The tours, which be guided by high school students participating in Generation STEM – Veolia’s Education Programs, occur at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are encouraged because of limited seating and can be made online at www.rialtowater.com.

Other activities at this year’s fair include Home Depot showcasing a model of water-friendly landscapes and plants eligible for rebate through the regional turf replacement program, the City of Rialto offering information about when and where to properly dispose of household hazardous waste, educational films, demonstrations and announcing the winners of the fifth-grade poster contest sponsored through the Generation STEM program. Cemex and Walmart also will be offering demonstrations and giveaways.

Residents interested in participating in the citywide Earth Day clean-up are asked to make arrangements in advance by calling 909-421-7221 or email acrow@rialtoca.gov.

ABOUT RIALTO WATER SERVICES/VEOLIA

Rialto Water Services, LLC is the concessionaire overseeing a 30-year water and wastewater concession agreement reached in March of 2012 with the City of Rialto, CA. Launched in response to the City’s Request for Proposals in 2009, Rialto Water Services is owned by an affiliate of Ullico, the nation’s first labor-owned financial services company, and Table Rock Capital, and is committed to the long-term success of this groundbreaking arrangement. Working in close partnership with the concession’s operator – Veolia North America – RWS will continue to oversee more than $41 million in long-needed upgrades to the water and wastewater infrastructure for the City. The City retains full ownership of all water and wastewater assets, ownership of its water rights and supply, and authority over all rate-setting. The City will work in daily alliance with Rialto Water Services and Veolia to ensure the concession is an enduring success for the residents of Rialto and its future economic growth. www.rialtowater.com