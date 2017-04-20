Rialto on its way to #1 Water Wise city

Rialto is on its way to being the most “Water Wise” city is the nation! In the last 10 days, the city has climbed the charts and is now in the top five ranking in its population category in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, and Mayor Deborah Robertson is asking residents to help their city rise to number one.

Robertson announced at the beginning of the month that she’s joined mayors from across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to managing water resources more wisely by taking part in the challenge. The conservation challenge encourages residents to make online pledges in following a series of easy-to-do actions to use water more effectively, reduce pollution and save energy. In return, Rialto water-savers can win water-saving home products, gift cards and even a 2017 Toyota Prius.

Residents have until April 30 to make the pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com.

As an extra push to make the top spot, computers will be available at the April 22 Community Conservation Fair at the Public Works Yard, 246 S. Willow Ave., where Robertson will provide additional information about the challenge.