Rialto’s Tyler Nguyen plays Santa’s helper, hosts toy collection for children in need

Ten-year-old Tyler Nguyen is certainly on the Nice List.

The 5th grader at Simpson Elementary in Rialto was busy collecting toys for his Spark of Love Christmas Party and Toy Drive — all so children in need wouldn’t go without a gift this holiday.

With the help of family and friends, Tyler collected 126 toys, along with sports equipment.

And it wasn’t the first time Tyler played the role of Santa’s helper. Last year’s drive brought in 70 toys, making this year’s effort a greater success. A partnership between Rialto Fire Department has the made the annual effort possible, since Tyler partners up with the department’s Spark of Love drive.

As a thank you to Rialto Fire, Tyler made candy cane reindeers, wrote out invitations to both Rialto fire and police departments to attend his holiday party complete with crafts, a Christmas dinner, desserts and a hot cocoa bar.

Tyler says he plans to continue the spirit of giving by hosting other collections and drives in the future.