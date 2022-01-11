Right-wing propaganda targets Riverside Unified School District

Local Advertisement

By Maribel Nuñez, Executive Director, Inland Equity Partnership

Last week, a fringe publication that caters to the extreme right-wing wrote a detailed article claiming that Riverside Unified School District administrators, its Superintendent and others have “lied” about teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT).

The article attempts to conflate the implementation of equity, diversity and cultural competency programs as part of a broader agenda to “affect the instruction” of students. The author writes in vague terms with a clear political agenda that resonates with what many of us have seen happen across the country. Since the killing of George Floyd, and for some of us long before that, there has been an attempt to further engage in conversations and action to address systemic racism nationwide.

Inequality in treatment, institutional bias, and a long list of disparities has been exposed. At the same time institutions, organizations, private companies, and many public entities have begun to examine policies and systems that perpetuate inequality.

The reality is that Critical Race Theory is not taught in schools, instead, it’s a facade perpetuated by extreme right-wing conservatives. At best, it is a profound misunderstanding of CRT and its purpose. At worst, it is a way to stop meaningful conversations about race, racism, and inequity. It instills fear, anger, and resentment among voters, particularly those with school-aged children.

RUSD has been no different, for many educators they have even been an example of what a school district should do when it comes to issues of equity. For many of us, however, we feel that any equity work done up to this point is just the beginning and needs to be deepened if we are to truly invest in communities of color of the Inland Empire.

I am usually first in line, to criticize the district when they fail to do what is right, but in moments like this is it necessary to come together to stand against the propaganda and right-wing misinformation campaigns.

Those who amplify the right-wing propaganda fail to mention key moments that have led to the furthering of racial equity programs across the district.

One example was in 2020, when Riverside students from Martin Luther King High School posed with swastikas, a confederate flag and Trump banners on social media proudly flashing hand gestures that white supremacist groups claim as their own.

Another was in 2021, when High School teacher Candice Reedwas recorded mocking Native Americans during a math class. The video was recorded in class and has gone viral and sparked massive outrage across the region in support of the Native American community and calling for her immediate removal.

Riverside is experiencing a massive demographic shift and it’s exposing white supremacist fear of not only a changing majority, but a shift in the local politics. While we will continue to witness these fringe groups, we must not stand aside or be dismayed by their intent. Rather, we must deepen our commitment and understanding to the need for racial equity initiatives and community partnerships that create opportunities for all students to succeed and to thrive.

