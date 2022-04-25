Riverside Unified School District Superintendent Renee Hill named Woman of the Year

Local Advertisement

Renee Hill, a 28-year educator at Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) has taught at all levels and been an exemplary leader for the region. In less than one year of taking the job, her tenacity, vision and commitment to public education have helped navigate RUSD through some serious crises and challenges.

It’s no wonder why Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) has announced Superintendent Renee Hill as the 2022 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 61.

Superintendent Renee Hill is the first person of color to lead Riverside schools where she has implemented the promise of high-quality education for all students. Through C.A.R.E. (Care, Academic achievement, Reducing service gaps, and Excellence every time), students are the priority to make sure they are developing their full potential through excellence from staff and community.

“Ms. Renee Hill is an exemplary leader and advocate for RUSD students and I would like to celebrate and thank her,” said Assemblymember Jose Medina.

“I am both honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Superintendent Renee Hill. “Service to students, families, the team, and the community are of utmost importance, especially in these current times. I’m proud to represent the Riverside Unified School District in this capacity.”

Superintendent Hill joins a distinguished list of women who make a positive difference in their communities every day. In July of 2021, Ms. Renee Hill began serving as the twelfth Superintendent in Riverside Unified School District’s 114-year history. Throughout her 28 years of experience in RUSD, she has served in the roles of teacher, site administrator, math specialist, instruction director, Assistant Superintendent, and Chief Academic Officer.

“What a way to live the Riverside Unified School District mission and empower students, employees and the community,” said Board of Education President Brent Lee. “Ms. Hill’s leadership and advocacy are why the Board of Education unanimously selected her to serve as the twelfth Superintendent for our RUSD community.”

