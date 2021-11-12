Rock the Bells – Salvation Army invites musicians to play for Red Kettles in the IE

Local Advertisement

The Salvation Army of San Bernardino announces the Red Kettle kickoff on Friday, November 19th, in Highland at the Red Kettle Kick-Off.

This year the Majors invite musicians to help Restore Christmas by playing Holiday carols for the annual kettle giving season to raise money for the homeless, hungry, and hopeless in the counties we serve.

Majors Kyle and Martha Trimmer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of San Bernardino host The Salvation Army of San Bernardino’s Red Kettle Kick-Off on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM., at the Bear Springs Events Center in Highland.

The kettles will be out beginning Monday through Saturday’s beginning Friday, November 19th until Friday, December 24th

“This Christmas launch your band into the holiday season and raise money for IE’s less fortunate by playing Christmas Carols with the Salvation Army,” said Major Kyle Trimmer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of San Bernardino.

“Every year the Salvation Army rings our Silver Bells to raise money for the homeless, hungry, and hopeless. Help Restore Christmas! Music raises more money! Join us call Steven Pinckney today at (909) 792-6868.”

“When people play music at the red kettles, we raise 20 percent more money than with just a Bell Ringers,” said Major Trimmer

The nationally recognized shiny Red Kettle and our happy bell ringers are an integral part of the Christmas scene. Each year, thousands of dollars are donated to aid needy families, children, seniors, and the homeless, hungry, and hopeless.

The Red Kettles are the main fundraiser for The Salvation Army and raise the majority of funds for service to needy people in our service area for the year.

The Salvation Army has served the Inland Empire since 1885, supporting those in need without discrimination.

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church and offers holistic programs for individuals of all. The Salvation Army is one of the world’s largest charitable and international service organizations.

The San Bernardino Corps of The Salvation Army serves Big Bear, Blue Jay, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, the mountain communities, Bloomington, Colton, Grand Terrace, Highland, Rialto, Loma Linda, Yucaipa, Redlands, and San Bernardino.

To volunteer or donate call (909) 792-6868 or go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

