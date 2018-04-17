Rock the River splashes back into Riverside on April 22

Local Advertisement

On Sunday, April 22nd, Inland Empire Waterkeeper invites locals to the region’s biggest clean water event of the year Rock the River 2018 . The Rock the River festival is an Earth Day celebration in the Inland Empire and will draw hundreds of families to McLean-Anza Narrows Park in Riverside beginning at 12 PM. Celebrate the Santa Ana River on Earth Day with free family activities, giveaways, and river tours.

“This premier Earth Day festival is filled with music and fun with the backdrop of our beautiful river,” says Megan Brousseau, Waterkeeper’s Associate Director. “We invite the community to join us for the entertainment, but also to take the opportunity to learn from Inland Empire’s cutting-edge environmental organizations who will showcase their best water-saving techniques, programs, and services.”

The Rock the River lineup includes music provided by 99.1 KGGI, as well as live performances by Hector’s Gringos, and local bands from Encore High School for the Arts. The first 500 people in attendance will also receive free tacos courtesy of Rubio’s Coastal Grill.

Rock the River benefits Waterkeeper’s robust environmental education programming which includes River KATS: Kid Activism Through Science, Little Seedlings Nature Preschool, and RiverCamp.

Event Details

Sunday, April 22nd

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Martha McLean – Anza Narrows Park, 5759 Jurupa Ave, Riverside, CA 92504

Admission is free!

Rock the River is made possible by San Manuel Mission Band of Indians, City of Riverside, Western Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Arrowhead Brand Mountain Spring Water and Rubio’s Coastal Grill.

For more information about the event, visit www.iewaterkeeper.org/rock_the_river

About Inland Empire Waterkeeper

Established in 2005, Inland Empire Waterkeeper is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to protect and enhance the water quality of the Upper Santa Ana River Watershed through programs of advocacy, education, research, restoration and enforcement. As the only non-profit in the Inland Empire dedicated to addressing water quality issues in the Santa Ana Watershed, Waterkeeper focuses on grassroots, community-oriented projects including water sampling, habitat restoration, community clean-ups and robust educational programs, to protect waterways throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Waterkeeper uses a regional, collaborative approach to watershed management working with local, state, and federal government agencies to ensure proactive water policy while promoting compliance with the Federal Clean Water Act and other environmental laws for swimmable, drinkable, fishable waters. For more information, visit www.iewaterkeeper.org.